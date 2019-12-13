Cornered On CAB By Congress, Shiv Sena Says CM Uddhav Will 'speak To Everyone'

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde stated that the decision over the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will be taken after holding a decision with the leaders of all three parties. This comes at a time when NCP and Congress have been pressurising the saffron party to reject the Act in Maharashtra.

After voting in favor of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, BJP's former ally backtracked from its decision in Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena said that they would support the Bill only if their queries are clarified by the government. However, in the media interaction, Shinde denied claims of any pressure from their alliance partners--Congress and Shiv Sena.

Shinde said, Shiv Sena, made its stand clear in Rajya Sabha. We walked out as we didn't get our answers. CM will speak to the leaders of all three parties and then a decision will be taken. Uddhav is the leader of our alliance and this is a government for all the people. In this state, people of all faiths, religions live. No one should be under any fear over religion, faith or caste." "We will ensure that the law and order will never go out of hands. There is no or will never be any pressure on Shiv Sena. Uddhav will take the right decision for the people of the state," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Congress on CAB in Maharashtra

While the Shiv Sena leader claimed that a discussion between the three parties would be held before making a decision, Congress Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut categorically stated that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented in the state. After voting in support of the Bill in Lok Sabha, the saffron party staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha opposing the Bill. Shiv Sena had previously said that the party will back the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament, only, is the Centre clarifies all its queries raised by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Congress and NCP vehemently opposed the Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament.

According to the MHA sources, the issue of citizenship comes under Union List by the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, and therefore such amendment is applicable for all states. The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Until the recent fallout between the saffron allies, Shiv Sena has often echoed the stand of the BJP on prominent issues like the building of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, abrogation of Article 370 among others. However, Shiv Sena's confusion comes amid its alliance with ideologically differing parties in the state, after a lasting political stalemate and fallout with the BJP.

