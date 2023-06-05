Both the locomotive pilots of the ill-fated Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841), which was the worst-hit in the triple train tragedy near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, are alive although critically injured. The pilots escaped from the jaws of death when their train collided with a goods train and some of its bogies crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express (12864) that was passing through an adjacent line.

The loco pilots identified as Gunanidhi Mohanty and Hazari Behera are severely injured and have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar for treatment. Republic has accessed the pictures of the duo which shows that one of the drivers has a head injury while another one has suffered a dislocation as he can be seen wearing a cervical collar. The preliminary statements of both drivers in connection with the accident have been recorded.

This development has busted the fake news which was being circulated that both the locomotive drivers were killed in the accident. Several reports had claimed that the pilots had died after giving a statement about the accident.

On June 2, the UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) which departed from the Shalimar station in West Bengal’s Howrah collided with a goods train resulting in the derailment of multiple bogies of the train. Some of the derailed bogies then hit another train - Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express (12864) - resulting in a domino effect and leading to the death of at least 275 passengers and injuries to over 900 others.

Republic on Monday spoke to a man who saved the two loco pilots - Gunanidhi Mohanty and Hazari Behera - of the Coromandel Express. He narrated that the drivers of the train were severely injured in the disastrous accident. “The incident occurred at around 6:55 in the evening. As soon as we saw the bogies of the train derailed, we rushed to the spot, broke the windows of the train and saved at least 50 people stuck inside," the man stated.

He further stated, “Two of my friends also came to rescue the injured people. While rescuing the trapped passengers, we saw that the engine of the Coromandel was above the coach of the goods train after 45 minutes. I then sent my friend to bring the ladder to save the loco pilots. Both of them were severely injured.”

Meanwhile, 51 hours after the deadly triple train tragedy, the Indian Railways started running passenger trains on the accident-affected tracks along with Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the site of the deadly crash involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train when services resumed.

The minister also got emotional and said that even after the normalisation of the train movement the responsibility is not over yet as the missing people need to meet their family members.

As the down-line and up-line movement of the train was initiated, the Railways minister waved at the crew, joined hands and also prayed for a safe journey. He also congratulated and extended gratitude to all the officials and rescue teams for their dedication.