Coromandel Express Tragedy: Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced For Kin Of Deceased

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh towards grievously injured and ₹50,000 for minor injuries in the Balasore train accident. The Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Chennai met with a horrific accident near Odisha's Balasore after colliding with a stationary goods train. At least 50 passengers have been confirmed dead so far and over 350 people have been injured in the Coromandel Express tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the PM National Relief Fund.

The Railways Minister rushed to the accident site where multiple teams are involved in rescue and relief operations. "Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops," Vaishnaw tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Development Commissioner of Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed collectors to ensure the safety of passengers who are stuck in other trains halted due to the accident. "They have been told to provide them whatever facilities are required including water, sanitation, security, food, etc at places where such trains may have stopped," he said.

Three trains have been cancelled and nine trains have been diverted as a result of the accident. Notably, there were three trains involved in the accident as three coaches of Train No.12864 (Yashwantpur – Howrah Express) also got derailed after crashing into the Coromandel Express. The train was passing through an adjacent line after the accident and collided with the Coromandel Express.

One NDRF team of 22 members has reached the spot for the rescue operations and two other teams are on their way. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that he will visit the accident site on Saturday (June 3) morning. Meanwhile, dozens of ambulances along with buses have been mobilised for the transportation of the injured passengers who are being treated at hospitals in Balasore, Khantapara, Soro and Gopalpur.