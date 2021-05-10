‘Corona Curfew’ Extended In 20 Districts Of Jammu & Kashmir Till May 17 As Cases Spike

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Jammu & Kashmir uthorities have extended ‘Corona curfew’ by seven days in all 20 districts.

"Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on May 10, 2021 (Monday) is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on May 17, 2021 (Monday). The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the government said in a tweet on the DIPR handle

Further, the gathering permissible for marriages has been reduced to 25 only with immediate effect. Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for the eleven-day running due to lockdown in the wake of a record surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have put up barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar as well as in other district headquarters of the Valley and the Jammu region to prevent tmovement of people. However, essential and emergency services are allowed, the officials added.

Most of the shops and other business establishments remained shut while public transport was off the roads.

J&K 5-member CMG group

The Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The government has come up with this group in order to take preventive control and mitigate measures against the pandemic.

The CMG will consist of 5 members—the Chief Secretary as Chairman, Financial Commissioner (Finance), Financial Commissioner (Health), Principal Secretary (Home) and Principal Secretary (PWD). The Principal Secretary to the J&K L-G will be a special invitee. CMG will interact with other officers and medical specialists.

COVID Cases in Jammu And Kashmir

As per Health Ministry data, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 2,713 new COVID cases with 2,423 recoveries and 54 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 49,248 with 1,64,958 total recoveries and 2,726 deaths.

(Inputs from- Arawat Mehraj)

