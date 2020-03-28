COVID-19 Effect: Demand For Ludo Increases In National Capital Amid Lockdown

Due to the nationwide Lockdown in India, the demand for the game Ludo has suddenly increased in the national capital. People are demanding for the iconic game Ludo which is not available in the market. Shokpeers are also trying to purchase Ludo in huge numbers to earn quick bucks. They say due to Coronavirus and Lockdown, those who are staying at home are demanding only Ludo as people in village area prefer playing Ludo. Siddhnath Gupta, who runs a shop in west Delhi said that people who are staying at home are playing only Ludo and those who don't have are demanding it.

'I have sold hundred Ludo games in one day'

"I have sold hundred Ludo games in one day. People are at home. In village area, people prefer Ludo over chess and other games. This is quite a good indoor game," he said.

The wholesale dealer said on the condition of anonymity that they can't open their shop but have sold around 3,000 Ludo games in three days and are now running out of stock. Apart from Ludo, other things which are high-in-demand is marble. Rajesh Garg, a wholesale dealer said people and shopkeepers are demanding marble as even that is a good indoor game. "This is cheap and a good indoor game. After Ludo, this is the second thing which is high in demand," said Mr Garg.

Amid a nationwide lockdown, people are looking to kill their time through various games apart from watching TV or streaming movies. Ludo has been the first choice of game for people which is followed by 'marble', as per Delhi's shopkeepers.

