'Corona Mata' Temple: UP Village Consecrates Idol To Protect People From COVID-19

A 'Corona Mata' temple is set up under a neem tree in Shuklapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Partpagarh district to seek protection from the deadly COVID-19 virus. The villagers decided to build a temple and pray to the Corona goddess in the belief that the deity would offer respite to people from the deadly COVID infection.

The ideology behind 'Corona Mata' temple

A white idol wearing a mask named 'Corona Mata' has also been placed at the temple, under a neem tree. People offer prayers and sweets. When people gather to offer prayers, they follow COVID protocols like wearing a mask and maintain physical distancing. There is a notice board put up at the temple that reads, 'Use mask, wash your hands and maintain distance. Only yellow colour flowers, fruits, sweets and others are allowed as offering'.

A villager said, "Villagers collectively decided and set up the temple with belief that praying to the deity would definitely offer respite to people from the corona virus, which has claimed so many lives".

Coronavirus temples in Inida

Due to the severe impact of the Second Wave of COVID, a few people shifted from medical support to religious beliefs and rituals. In May, the Kamatchipuri Adheenam built a temple of an idol named, 'Corona Devi', on the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The idol is a 1.5-foot tall black stone and daily prayers are held, seeking blessings to save the people from the deadly disease, for 48 days. As to follow COVID protocols, the general public is not allowed in the temple, only priests and mutt officials are permitted inside the 'Corona Devi' temple.

Nearly 150year ago, when the plague hit India, a 'Plague Mariamman Temple', was built and dedicated to the deity Amman seeking her protection.

Building a temple during times of epidemics or natural disasters, like chickenpox, plague or cholera goddesses isn't a new concept in India as they are worshipped in the belief that the deity will protect the villagers and ward off the disease.

COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh

To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported 17 lakh total COVID active cases with 16.7 lakh recoveries and 21,667 deaths. The state has administered 24,82,06,228 COVID vaccine doses across 42,312 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: ANI)