Corona spike in Assam but no deaths

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) Assam reported a spike in coronavirus cases on Friday with 192 fresh infections but no deaths due to the disease on the last day of the year, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The new cases were more than that of Thursday when 101 were reported and pushed the COVID-19 tally in the state to 6,20,765, the bulletin said.

The toll remained at 6,164 and the death rate at 0.99 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients who have died of other reasons remained at 1,347.

The positivity rate on Friday jumped to 0.77 per cent due to the spike from 0.38 per cent on Thursday.

A total 24,817 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, the bulletin said.

The number of recovered patients who were discharged from different hospitals and COVID Care Centres during the day was 101 compared to 111 the previous day.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has reached 6,12,383 with the recovery rate at 98.65 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state currently is 871, a rise from 780 active cases the previous day.

The NHM said a total 3,76,21,954 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,17,33,273 first doses and 1,58,88,681 second doses.

A total of 1,04,466 persons were jabbed on Friday, a decrease from 1,34,911 on Thursday. PTI SSG KK KK KK

