Corona Warriors Give War Cry Against The Deadly Coronavirus

If there is anyone having sleepless nights to save the country from coronavirus, it is surely our brave Corona warriors. As soon as their phone rings, their work begins. They leave their families and are engaged in serving people with their medical colleagues and medical staff. Entire teams of these doctors are fighting day and night in the fight against COVID-19. Republic TV had a special talk with all these Corona warriors and found that the duty is paramount for all these brave frontline warriors.

Doctors share their experiences

Dr. Ashu Meena is also the main soldier in the fight for the prevention of coronavirus infection. They too are doing their duty by staying away from their families. At the hospital, they do the screening of the patients, but with the ringing of their mobile, they leave their hostel like a soldier and get involved in protecting the people from corona infection. He does not return from duty until all the patients are screened. Dr. Meena told that his wife is pregnant but he only asks about her health on the phone as he has not even gone home since the lockdown.

He believes that the country comes first and his entire family understands this. They believe that their duty at this time is to protect the people of the country. If the country is safe, then their family will also be safe. Dr. Meena said he feels quite bad when some people treat doctors badly. They believe that at this time doctors are saving their lives by putting their lives at stake, people should understand this.

Talking in this regard, Dr. Joy said that this is the most difficult time for the people and also for the doctors, because the doctors have to fulfill the responsibility of the people as well as their family, but this time the country comes first. Joy said, "I have not met my family for the last 4 months and cannot stand with them in these times, but my family understands that those destitute patients need me at this time." Joy told that many patients suffering from coronavirus are unable to meet their families and they are not even taking their calls, due to which many patients are very dejected. In view of this, they are not allowing those patients to go back to their families by staying with them for maximum time.

Dr Nilesh said, "We need to keep in mind that we see so many patients every day so great care is needed to protect from virus infection." Nilesh told that he lives with his parents but does not meet them like before because he is afraid that infection may affect them. "That is why I have completely separated my room and do all the work myself. I meet my parents from far away, they are satisfied that their son is in front of their eyes," he added.

Talking about this, Dr Munish said all doctors are working hard to keep people safe but when the doctors do not get full support, they feel bad but the situation is such that we are determined to fight and will surely win over this dragon coronavirus.

