'Corona Yuga': Ten-year-old Creates Unique, Informative Board Game About COVID-19

During this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, many leaders have often said that ‘extraordinary circumstances’ call for ‘extraordinary innovation’. Setting the perfect example of this much-promoted ideology, a ten-year-old boy from Visakhapatnam has developed a unique board game called ‘Corona Yuga’. Veer V Kashyap, a Class 5 student not only turned the boredom fueled by a prolonged lockdown into creativity but even found a unique way to spread awareness about different precautionary measures that are recommended by health professionals to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While talking exclusively with Republic World, Veer’s mother Sangheetha Kashyap elaborated on the journey of how ‘Corona Yuga’ turned into a full-fledged board game now on sale, from just an idea put forth by the 10-year-old. She recalled that every year, the family of four visits Bangalore to meet Veer’s grandparents but this year, within three-four days, the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the further spread of coronavirus. Now, since Veer V Kashyap was always “fond” of board games, like every year, Sangheetha explained, that the ten-year-old asked to buy a new board game which the family of four usually leaves in Bangalore before coming back.

Idea amid COVID-19 boredom

However, this time, since all shops were closed and people were adhering to DIY projects to fulfill their needs or create fun artworks, Veer’s parents suggested their son do the same for a board game. It took the ten-year-old a few days to decide his board game’s theme. But when he saw that everywhere people were talking about the global health crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic, he finalised his own DIY board game will be about ‘Corona’.

While deciding the rules, he took all the guidelines, including social distancing, mask-wearing, personal hygiene, sanitisation, and self-quarantining after coming from some other state. Moreover, to make it more about these times of Coronavirus outbreak, Veer has incorporated violations with punishments in the game as well. He had started working on the game on March 25 and finished by April 2, between which, PM Modi had also announced a day to clap for the essential workers. Therefore, Veer has also included such activities in the game along with Yoga because he heard people saying it was beneficial amid lockdown.

Sangeetha Kashyap told Republic World, “It took him (Veer) some time, like three-four days to decide what should be the theme of his board game. And then seeing that everywhere it is only Corona happening, in news, media, people are only speaking about Corona. So, he said ‘I’ll make on corona’.”

“I said ‘okay’ then you think of the rules. So, he took all the guidelines we were talking about as the rules like you know, wearing a mask, sanitising your hands, when there is a seal down and you enter the area, then the law takes action on you. Then Modi Ji announced that we have to clap for corona warriors so he included claps,” she added

Sangeetha Kashyap also said, “PM even mentioned that by doing yoga you can stay fit and fight corona, he included ‘Do yoga’. Then flight started and trains started and after the journey, you have to quarantine yourself, so that he included. Slowly it started building, with few rules we started adding more and more as in when fresh guidelines came.”

Corona Yuga’s video caught the public’s eye

Veer’s mother said that they had shot and uploaded a video on Youtube just to show their son’s creativity to friends and family. However, the ‘Corona Yuga Version 1.0’ titled video uploaded on April 20 went on to garner thousands of views and gained huge amount of attraction on social media. Sangheetha recalled that the video “caught the attention of so many people even the Navy chief appreciated and it went to PMO office and made it to Indian Navy's official Facebook page”. It was after this boost, that Veer’s parents decided to turn this idea “one step further” and acquired the copyright and trademark for the name ‘Corona Yuga’. Here's the initial version of the game:

Game printed, ready for sale

After securing the copyrights, Veer’s family was eventually contacted by required people to get the game published and was even put on sale on Amazon for Rs 800/-. Corona Yuga can be played by numerous people and has a run-time of approximately 45 minutes. Venkat Reddy the CEO of Tech Team Solutions and COO of Vision Talks, helped Veer’s family in the publishing method and initially printed 100 pieces.

While most board games are opened for the player with either a ‘one’ or ‘six’ on the dice, Corona Yuga is opened with ‘two’. When asked about this unique rule, Sangheetha said “because without mask you cannot survive in Corona Yuga” and it was placed in the second number so that’s how they decided the rule. When asked how Veer is reacting to all the popularity, his mother called her child “humble” and informed that the ten-year-old is now working on his next board game. Here are some pictures of Veer with his family, playing Corona Yuga shared exclusively with Corona Yuga:

