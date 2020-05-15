CoronaOven: ‘Make In India’ Device To Disinfect Objects, Surfaces And Even Groceries

A Bengaluru-based nanotechnology startup has come up with an innovative device called CoronaOven that uses UV-C radiation in combination with various other design parameters to disinfect various surfaces from germs, viruses, and bacteria. Log9 Materials, a Sequoia & Exfinity-funded startup, has launched the device which can sanitise objects, preventing surface to human transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“CoronaOven is as easy to use as a microwave. Put your products to be disinfected inside the box, turn it on for a few minutes as per the requirement & be safe,” says the CoronaOven website.

According to Log9 Materials, the device can be used to sanitise masks, PPE kits, amid a shortage of medical equipment due to the ongoing pandemic. It can also be used to sanitise home products including groceries, laptops, and phones among others. There are two variants of CoronaOven priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively which are available at e-commerce websites. The device uses UV-C radiation to disinfect objects and products which is differs from UV-A and UV-B in terms of its biological activity and the extent to which they can penetrate the skin.

The firm said that the NITI Ayog, a policy think tank of the Government of India, has also started using the device to disinfect objects. The company has also given training to the staff in Bengaluru police stations on how to use CoronaOven. Log9Materials has started delivering the product to various hospitals like Trustwell, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Amrita hospital, and various diagnostic labs and clinics pan India.

Here's the step-by-step guide on how to use the device:

Step 1: Place the oven near a normal power socket and open the top lid with switch OFF.

Step 2: Place items, as per the capacity of the device, to disinfect products such as groceries, masks inside it next to each other with some space between each item.

Step 3: Turn on the safety switch which starts the 10-minute disinfection cycle along with the UV Light Indicator.

