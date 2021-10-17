Coronavirus: 10 new cases in Gujarat; no death for ninth day in row

Ahmedabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 10 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state's infection tally to 8,26,290, the health department said.

For the ninth consecutive day, the state did not report any COVID-19 fatality, keeping the toll unchanged at 10,086, it said.

With 16 patients getting discharged during the, Gujarat's recovery count rose to 8,15,997.

There are 207 active infection case across the state and six of the patients are on ventilator support.

District-wise, Surat reported four new cases, the highest in the state for the day, followed by Vadodara at two, and Ahmedabad, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar and Junagadh one case each.

A total 1.11 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses in Gujarat on Sunday, which increased the total number of doses administered in the state to 6.68 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new infection case, taking its tally to 10,648. The UT has reported four active cases and as many deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,290, new cases 10, death toll 10,086, discharged 8,15,997, active cases 207, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

