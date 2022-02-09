Coronavirus: 1,219 new cases in Chhattisgarh, 10 deaths

Raipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 1,219 new COVID-19 cases, which raised its tally to 11,42,986, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 13,971, an official said.

The state's positivity rate is 3.29 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,18,420 after 128 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,912 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 10,595.

"Raipur recorded 164 new cases, followed by Durg 94, Rajnandgaon 91, Bilaspur 78, Dhamtari 70, Korba 69, Kondagaon 59, Jashpur 58 and Raigarh 41, among other districts. With 37,098 swab samples examined during the day, the COVID-19 test count in the state went up to 1,65,99,978," the official said.

