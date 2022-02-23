Coronavirus: 219 new cases in Chhattisgarh, no death

Raipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,090, an official said.

The state's death toll remained unchanged at 14,022 as no patient has succumbed to the infection in the last two days.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 positivity rate is 0.82 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,33,779 after 38 people were discharged from hospitals and 488 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,289, he said.

"Raipur recorded 48 new cases followed by Bilaspur 29, Surajpur 24, Bemetara 14, Durg 11, Koriya 10, Raigarh seven and Korba three, among other districts. With 26,637 swab samples examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,70,02,310," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,090, new cases 219, death toll 14,022, recoveries 11,33,779, active cases 2,289, total tests 1,70,02,310. PTI COR NP NP

