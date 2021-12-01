Coronavirus: 45 New Cases In Gujarat, One Death

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, raising its overall infection count to 8,27,520, the state health department said.

One patient died in Anand district, which took the toll to 10,093, it said.

As 26 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count in the state increased to 8,17,134, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 293, with eight of these patients being critical.

Ahmedabad district reported 11 new cases, Bharuch seven, Vadodara five, Gandhinagar and Surat four each, Kutch three, Rajkot, Valsad, Bhavnagar and Navsari two each, and Kheda, Anand and Jamnagar one case each.

There is no active COVID-19 case in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, as the only such patient recovered there. With this, its recovery count grew to 10,651, officials said.

The COVID-19 infection tally is 10,655 in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,520, new cases 45, death toll 10,093, recoveries 8,17,134, active cases 293, people tested so far - figures not released.

