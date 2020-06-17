Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge In India, Health Min States Recovery Rate At 52.47%

India continued to witness an increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the total number of cases in the country increasing by 10,667 cases and a total of 380 deaths due to the virus. The Health Ministry has stated that the recovery rate in the country was at 52.47%.

Caes continue to surge across the country

The worst affected state is Maharashtra with a total of 110,744 cases and 4,128 deaths due to the virus, which added 1,328 additional casualties to the state's COVID-19 death toll after reconciliation of the data. The Maharashtra government capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs. 2200 and Rs. 2800 respectively. Explaining the rationale for this decision, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that there was a demand to reduce the price of the test from several offices who wanted to test their employees before recommencing operations. Terming these prices as the lowest in the country, Tope opined that this would lead to increased testing by private labs.

Modi bats for federalism

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states for the sixth occasion since the outbreak of the virus and said that the cooperation between the states and the Central government is an example of cooperative federalism. "On the one hand, health infrastructure will need to be boosted with emphasis on testing and tracing, economic activity will also need to be increased. The decisions need to be taken keeping in view both current needs and future requirements," the Prime Minister was quoted saying in a government release.

PM Modi also focused on the economy, which has suffered severe strain due to a steep decline in economic activities due to the lockdown and claimed that the country's economic situation was improving with an increase in power consumption, fertilizer sale and a healthy increase in the Kharif sowing in comparison to last year. Lifting of lockdown has naturally seen an increase in the daily economic activities.

Fight for vaccine

According to a UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY, dexamethasone has been found to save the lives of one-third of the most serious COVID-19 cases. On June 16, a “major breakthrough" finding revealed that the drug, widely available at pharmacies, had a promising impact on coronavirus patients with symptoms of respiratory distress, researchers at the University of Oxford said in a statement. While England's Chief Medical Officer hailed the finding as to the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for coronavirus, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, Peter Horby, reportedly called the drug as first to “improve survival in COVID-19". Further, he was quoted saying that the drug Dexamethasone was inexpensive, on the shelf, and could be used immediately to save lives worldwide.

