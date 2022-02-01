Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India's Daily COVID-19 Cases Below 2 Lakh; 1,192 Deaths

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/PTI
In fresh guidelines to ease COVID-19 curbs in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the state government has allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also permitted swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50 per cent capacity subject to nod of the competent authority.
After a surge COVID-19 cases last month, the state has now been recording a dip in the new infections reported daily.
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,140 new coronavirus cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, according to the state health department.
The fresh guidelines issued late Monday night have relaxed the curbs in 11 districts of the state where over 90 per cent of the eligible people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 70 per cent have received both the doses.
These 11 districts are Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.
As per the fresh guidelines issued by state Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty, all national parks and tourist spots in the state will remain open, while spas can function at 50 per cent capacity.
There shall be no limit on the number of people to attend a funeral, as per the order.
“Marriages may have guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200, whichever is lower,” it said with respect to the 11 districts.
However, these guidelines are “applicable either fully, or partly, only after the explicit permission of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority)".
With the addition of 628 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,02,567, an official said on Tuesday.
These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.
The virus also claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,785, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,081, while the death toll stands at 3,372, another official said.
Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 638 new COVID-19 cases, 95 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,28,550, a health department bulletin said.
The death toll rose to 5,301 as one more person from Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.
East Singhbhum registered the highest number of new infections at 226, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 165 and West Singhbhum at 47.
Jharkhand now has 5,258 active cases, while 1,874 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,17,991, it said.
Over 1.98 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 52,435 since Monday.
Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen from Tuesday as the COVID situation improved.
The government also permitted gyms and swimming pools to restart, while allowing sports events at stadiums without spectators.
The administration relaxed the cap on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 people.
With 1,67,059 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.14 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,96,242 with 1,192 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,92,30,198 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said
With the fresh cases, the total number of infections stands at 4,14,69,499, it said.
The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.68 crore.
India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
India's daily cases drop below 2 lakh; the country reports 1,67,059 new COVID-19 cases, 1192 deaths and 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While active cases stand at 17,43,059 (4.20%), the daily positivity rate now is 11.69%.
Total Vaccination : 1,66,68,48,204
Scoffing at the Economic Survey released by the Modi government on Sunday, ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram lamented that the economy took two years to recover from the COVID-19-induced slump. Quoting GDP figures, he said that it was time for contrition and change (of approach), not for boasts and no change. He also criticised the media for not covering the Opposition's views on Economic Survey. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha at 11 AM.
Over 166.59 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, as per the Union health ministry.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday informed that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to all eligible people in the state. Calling it a historic day, CM Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that "we will win the fight against COVID-19.|
सभी प्रदेशवासियों के लिए आज का दिन ऐतिहासिक है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 31, 2022
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन में उ.प्र. में शत-प्रतिशत पात्र जनसंख्या को कोविड वैक्सीन की पहली डोज का सुरक्षा कवच प्रदान किया जा चुका है।
कोरोना के विरुद्ध इस युद्ध को हम सभी मिलकर अवश्य जीतेंगे!
In light of the daily dip in Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing national parks, safaris, and all tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings. It has also allowed spas, swimming pools, amusement/water parks to operate with 50% capacity and has lifted restrictions on the number of people allowed at funerals.
Additional relaxations have been given to 11 districts, including Mumbai, where more than 90% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Revised directions for containing the spread of COVID pic.twitter.com/qmluIdJ8cs— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2022