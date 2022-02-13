Coronavirus Live: J&K Issues New COVID Guidelines; Govt Schools To Reopen In Rajasthan

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he can imagine a future where Americans don't have to contend with mask requirements. But pulling back safeguards too quickly, Murthy warns, risks more avoidable suffering, especially for people with weakened immune systems or other vulnerabilities.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, Murthy also shared his concerns about the pandemic's impact on the mental wellbeing of youth. He's the father of two young children. Growing up, he witnessed the toll of unresolved mental health problems.

Some of Murthy's comments:

A FUTURE WITHOUT MASKS

“I can imagine that future. I can’t tell you if it’s coming in a couple of months or in six months or in 12 months.

"What I can tell you is that to live that future, we are going to need the tools that we’ve been building over the last year. We’re going to need readily available vaccines and therapeutics ... we're going to need those freely available high-quality masks and tests, and we’re going to also need the right mindset recognizing that COVID is not going to disappear overnight.

"We may see waves of old or new variants, but if we have these tools, if we’re using them well, particularly our vaccines and boosters, we can protect the vast majority of people from hospitalizations and deaths.”

EBB AND FLOW OF THE PANDEMIC

“The pandemic is not over today. We are still seeing record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and cases in this country.

"I think that as the pandemic gets better, we should be pulling back on restrictions. The conversation now is about what should determine when that happens.

“It’s likely going to be some combination of the hospitalization rate or hospital capacity itself, which is about health care staffing, about the death rate, and also just about where we’re going in terms of cases.”

“We also have to have a clear plan for protecting those who are more vulnerable. And we know that there are people in our community, particularly those who are immunocompromised, who may continue to be at higher risk.”

