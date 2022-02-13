Coronavirus Live: J&K Issues New COVID Guidelines; Govt Schools To Reopen In Rajasthan

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
All private and Govt schools to reopen in urban areas of Rajasthan for classes up to standard 5 from Feb 16: State Govt— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
J&K Govt issues new COVID guidelines; allows universities, colleges, ITIs to start offline classes from Feb 14— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
Classes from 9 to 12 (Summer Zone) can start offline. Classes for junior classes (Summer Zone) can start from Feb 21
Classes in winter zone can start after Feb 28 pic.twitter.com/MrUvHigimc
COVID-19: In a fresh order, Rajasthan Govt says international passengers will need to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival pic.twitter.com/vHeFbFtLlb— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
Delhi reports 804 fresh COVID cases, 1197 recoveries, and 12 deaths today— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022
Active cases: 3,926
Today's positivity rate: 1.50% pic.twitter.com/kqjBfJPSBg
Twenty-two more coronavirus patients, including an infant, have died in Odisha and 1,148 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Sunday.
The daily positivity rate was 1.82 per cent, the first time it fell below the threshold of 2 per cent since January 5.
The infections are the lowest since 680 cases on January 4. The state had logged 1,539 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths on Friday.
A four-month-old girl in Ganjam district and eight patients in Balasore were among the new fatalities. The toll mounted to 8,884 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.
Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.
Young India further strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive👦🏻👧🏻— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 13, 2022
Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine.
I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hgpmrYeNW8
Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of cases with 153 infections, while 244 children were among those newly infected in the state.
There are 12,330 active COVID-19 cases, including 2,355 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 63,037 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.
The COVID-19 tally rose to 12, 77,262, including 12, 55,995 recoveries as 2,081 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country dipped below 50,000 after around 40 days, taking the country's virus tally to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for seven consecutive days The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
US health regulators on Friday authorised a new antibody drug that targets the omicron variant, a key step in restocking the nation's arsenal against the latest version of COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared the Eli Lilly drug for adults and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced work on the treatment late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.
The Biden administration has purchased 600,000 doses before the authorization and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health authorities for distribution.
It's "an important step in meeting the need for more tools to treat patients as new variants of the virus continue to emerge," said Dr. Patricia Cavazzoni, FDA's drug centre director.
The FDA announcement comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against omicron. Data indicate the Lilly drug also works against the emerging BA.2 mutation of omicron.
Meghalaya on Saturday logged 86 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 92,933, a senior Health department official said.
Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that two new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,561.
He said the fresh cases were reported from East Khasi Hills (22), West Garo Hills (20), Ri Bhoi (10), seven each from East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills, five each from East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.
War said the state currently has 850 active COVID-19 cases, while 90,522 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 162 during the day.
The state has so far tested over 13.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.
A total of 23.13 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19, including 9,42,405 people with both doses of the vaccine, War added.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases as the frontier state reported 42 new infections, eight less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 63,982, a senior health official said here on Sunday.
Of the 42 fresh cases, 10 were reported from West Kameng district, nine from Lower Subansiri and four each from the Capital Complex Region, Upper Siang and Namsai district respectively, the official said.
As many as 62,993 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 197 on Saturday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 294 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 695 active COVID-19 cases, the SSO said, adding that the coronavirus recovery rate has marginally improved to 98.45 per cent from 98.21 per cent the previous day.
The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 158 followed by Lower Subansiri (132), West Kameng (63), East Siang (42) and Lohit (35).
Jharkhand registered 180 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 4,33,134, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.
With no new fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 5,314, it said.
Of the single-day cases, Jamshedpur logged 64 more infections, followed by state capital Ranchi at 47.
Jharkhand now has 1,867 active cases, while 4,25,953 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.
The state tested 51,251 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday, it added.
With the addition of 179 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,07,066, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,845, an official said on Sunday.
These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,098, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.
Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow people to meet their relatives lodged in prisons in the wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, an official said on Sunday.
Earlier, the state government had on January 15 banned visitors from meeting prison inmates till March 31 this year in an attempt to prevent the spread of the viral infection.
On Saturday, MP recorded 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and seven fatalities, taking the infection tally to 10,23,799 and death toll to 10,689, as per official figures.
In an order issued on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh jail department decided to allow people from outside to meet prison inmates with immediate effect, the official said.
The order also said COVID-19-appropriate behaviour should be followed during such meetings.
In March 2021, after the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the jail department had banned prison visits till October end last year.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,974 as the union territory reported 13 new cases, 10 more than the previous day, a health department official said on Sunday.
All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.
The archipelago now has 139 active COVID-19 cases, with only one patient admitted to hospital and the rest 138 in home quarantine, the official said.
Thirteen more patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,706.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
The union territory administration has so far tested 6,91,119 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.
A total of 6,06,107 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,452 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.
Goa reported 157 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.
As per a health department bulletin, the caseload rose to 2,44,041 while death toll reached 3,769.
The case positivity rate in the coastal state is 05.39 per cent.
The number of recovered patients rose to 2,37,784 with 472 persons getting discharged from hospitals or recovering at home on Saturday.
With 2,909 new coronavirus tests, the total of samples tested went up to 18,51,813.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,44,041, New cases 157, Death toll 3,769, Discharged 2,37,784, Active cases 2,488, Samples tested to date 18,51,813.
India reported 684 fatalities due to SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours.
With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh Doses (49,16,801) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 Cr (1,72,81,49,447) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
This has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
#Unite2FightCorona#OmicronVariant— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 13, 2022
➡️ India's Active Caseload currently at 5,37,045.
➡️ Active Cases presently constitute 1.26% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/W34jRNyxjd
#Unite2FightCorona— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 13, 2022
➡️ Over 75.07 Cr COVID Tests conducted so far.
➡️ Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 4.46%.
➡️ Daily Positivity Rate stands at 3.17%. pic.twitter.com/Ubf1g4u3aE
"More than 170.95 crores (1,70,95,24,720) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. More than 12.37 Cr (12,37,14,841) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Health Ministry stated.
On February 12, India supplied medical assistance of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran. Previously, India sent one million doses of COVAXIN vaccine to Iran joining hands in its fight against COVID-19.
India responds promptly to the request of @GovKiribati in managing the first Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island Country.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022
Medical supplies airlifted from India reached Kiribati today, via Australia facilitated by @dfat.
Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/Nb9lf0Yara pic.twitter.com/vfiA1NRcYm
On Saturday, Kerala logged 15,184 fresh COVID-19 cases with 427 deaths, pushing the death tally to 62,053 and the total case tally to 63,96,247. The total recoveries in the state passed the 61,52,076 mark after 38,819 recoveries since Friday.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift "all restrictions" that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge.
The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.
Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals.
Besides, schools can run "normally" for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.
However, COVID-19 protocol like face masks and social distancing will be expected at all places, said the notification.
The state's COVID situation has improved significantly. The active caseload, which was over 30,000 a month ago, has dropped below 1,500. The recovery rate has exceeded 98 per cent.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he can imagine a future where Americans don't have to contend with mask requirements. But pulling back safeguards too quickly, Murthy warns, risks more avoidable suffering, especially for people with weakened immune systems or other vulnerabilities.
In an interview this week with The Associated Press, Murthy also shared his concerns about the pandemic's impact on the mental wellbeing of youth. He's the father of two young children. Growing up, he witnessed the toll of unresolved mental health problems.
Some of Murthy's comments:
A FUTURE WITHOUT MASKS
“I can imagine that future. I can’t tell you if it’s coming in a couple of months or in six months or in 12 months.
"What I can tell you is that to live that future, we are going to need the tools that we’ve been building over the last year. We’re going to need readily available vaccines and therapeutics ... we're going to need those freely available high-quality masks and tests, and we’re going to also need the right mindset recognizing that COVID is not going to disappear overnight.
"We may see waves of old or new variants, but if we have these tools, if we’re using them well, particularly our vaccines and boosters, we can protect the vast majority of people from hospitalizations and deaths.”
EBB AND FLOW OF THE PANDEMIC
“The pandemic is not over today. We are still seeing record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths, and cases in this country.
"I think that as the pandemic gets better, we should be pulling back on restrictions. The conversation now is about what should determine when that happens.
“It’s likely going to be some combination of the hospitalization rate or hospital capacity itself, which is about health care staffing, about the death rate, and also just about where we’re going in terms of cases.”
“We also have to have a clear plan for protecting those who are more vulnerable. And we know that there are people in our community, particularly those who are immunocompromised, who may continue to be at higher risk.”
The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced integration with Aarogya Setu, the hugely popular health app by the Government of India. This integration takes the benefits of a 14-digit unique ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) number to the Aarogya Setu user base and beyond.
Under the ABDM, a user can generate their unique ABHA number. They can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.
Users can generate their ABHA number from: https://abdm.gov.in/https://abdm.gov.in/
Now generate your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number from your Aarogya Setu App 📱— Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) February 12, 2022
📖 https://t.co/slDcUuAOvt pic.twitter.com/XIDtvkxCEr