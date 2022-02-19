Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India Logs 22,270 Fresh COVID Cases With 325 Fatalities

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative Image
India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases (14% lower than Friday), 60298 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,53,739 Daily positivity rate: 1.8% Total recoveries: 4,20,37,536 Death toll: 5,11,230 Total vaccination: 175.03 crore doses
The Delhi University is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students, officials said. The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.
“All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses as well as students of Delhi University (DU) and its constituent colleges are requested to get vaccinated,” said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.
While the vaccine doses can be received at the West Delhi Health Centre from Monday to Saturday, the vaccine will be available at North Campus centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm.
COVID-19 Testing Update. For more details visit: https://t.co/dI1pqwfJH7 @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes @PIB_India @mygovindia @COVIDNewsByMIB #ICMRFIGHTSCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #COVID19 #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/VSQIoOHzBb— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) February 19, 2022
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 174.99 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Over 32 lakh (32,92,516) vaccine doses have been administered on Friday till 7 pm.
More than 1.86 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,010 on Friday with 12 fresh infections, while the death toll remained at 440 with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.
East Sikkim logged nine new cases, followed by three in West Sikkim.
The state now has 189 active cases, while 37,637 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Altogether 744 patients have migrated to other states.
Two more people were arrested Friday in a federal criminal case involving a former Connecticut state representative accused of stealing federal pandemic relief funds from the city of West Haven while he was working as an aide to the city council.
A newly released, six-count federal grand jury indictment accuses former Democratic Rep. Michael DiMassa, his wife Lauren Knox and two others of conspiring to steal more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and other money from the city. DiMassa and his former business associate, John Bernardo, had previously been charged with stealing $600,000.
All four, who live in West Haven, face conspiracy and fraud charges.
On Friday, Knox, 37, and John Trasacco, 50, a business owner, were arrested for the first time in connection with the case. They both appeared before a federal magistrate and pleaded not guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from two separate alleged schemes involving DiMassa, the New Haven Register reported. Both were released on bond pending trial.
NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. VK Paul, on February 18, asserted that the COVID-19 surge in India has settled, however, underscoring that there is still a significant number of cases prevailing. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Paul recommended being prepared for any eventuality and hoped that the guards are not lowered. "We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," he told ANI.
We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog pic.twitter.com/qaiKfZKsqK— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022
पूरे उत्साह से आगे बढ़ रहा युवाओं का टीकाकरण!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 18, 2022
Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!
Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hSstms5tDz