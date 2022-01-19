Coronavirus In India Live Updates: More Than 50% Kids Aged 15-18 Have Received 1st Dose

Quick links:
PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 460 as 84 more people tested positive for the infection, while 73 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.
The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 8,779, he said.
Altogether 8,190 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.
Of the new patients, 25 have travel history and 59 were detected during contact tracing.
Forty-nine fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Monday.
The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said.
The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.
Altogether, 6,01,917 people have been inoculated and 18,541 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 years received the first jab of the vaccine.
Over 6.78 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the official added.
Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.
The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent.
A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilators.
The Delhi government deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities.
Government hospitals have also been asked to find a suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.
"The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor the management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination," read an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.
Even though the 'highly mutated' Omicron is still sweeping the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed optimism that the worst of COVID-19's newest wave has passed as cases of B.1.1.529 variant appear to have peaked in certain nations. WHO chief Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told media in Geneva that over 18 million cases were registered last week, which prompted him to warn that the pandemic itself has not yet been over, as per the UN report.
Although the number of COVID-19 fatalities has remained steady, the WHO is still worri.lo7ed about the impact of the Omicron variant on already overwhelmed health professionals and overcrowded healthcare systems. During the briefing, Tedros highlighted, “I remain particularly concerned about many countries that have low vaccination rates, as people are many times more at risk of severe illness and death if they’re unvaccinated."
Omicron continues to sweep the 🌍. I remain concerned about countries with low vaccination rates, as unvaccinated people are many times more at risk of severe illness & death. I urge everyone to do their best to reduce risk of infection & help take pressure off health systems. pic.twitter.com/CymL7Vxvel— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 18, 2022
While the scientists have expressed concerns in the past about the risk of reinfection with the B.1.1.529 Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, new reports suggested that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant. And that the protection from the past infection of COVID-19 with Omicron was found to be as low as 19%. On Tuesday, elaborating on this further, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr Faheem Younus, said that people who are likely to be infected with the highly mutated Omicron “will not have complete immunity against re-infection from future variants,” ANI reported.
#WATCH | On the importance of booster shots, Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health says, "Our immune system can't last forever on one shot... It reduces death by 90%. How much it reduces transmission is debatable". pic.twitter.com/4SG6z3DAwb— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022
21 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID19 in Pune city yesterday. The number of infected police personnel in the city rises to 504, as per Pune Police.
Mumbai Police says 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273, ANI reported.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that more than fifty per cent of India's population in the age group of 15-18 years has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Terming it as inspiring, he hailed the youngsters of the country for their enthusiasm for getting vaccinated. On January 3, the nation began the vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years as the surge in COVID cases was witnessed.
Over 50% of kids between 15-18 age group receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Taking it Koo, Mandaviya wrote, "Big day for India’s fight against COVID-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of the COVID vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India."
India witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 2,38,018 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were 2 0,071 fewer than Monday. With the addition of new infections, the active caseload in the country has risen to 17,36,628, accounting for 4.62 per cent of all cases reported thus far. The daily positivity rate reached 14.43 per cent, while the weekly rate stood at 14.92 per cent.
On Tuesday, India's total COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 158.04 crores, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 1,58,04,41,770 vaccine doses have been provided, according to the government data. A total of 79,91,230 vaccine shots were administered to the eligible population in the last 24 hours. Significantly, the precautionary dose has also been administered to over 50 lakh people.
Amid the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie became a COVID hotspot as over 84 IAS trainee candidates & faculty members tested positive on the campus.
After the massive spread of the COVID-19 on the campus, the authorities have been alerted. To control the spread of the virus further, the administration has made containment zones inside the LBS academy itself. Arrangement for the care of the positive patients has been made by the administration and all the people are being taken care of. Apart from this, an inquiry has also been launched to investigate the reason behind the outbreak.
It has not been ascertained yet if the COVID outbreak was caused due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The newly detected Omicron variant is driving the COVID surge across the world, as the 'highly mutated' variant is highly transmissible,
The worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.
Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.” But “we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we've been talking about,” he said.
WHO has slammed the imbalance in COVID-19 vaccinations between rich and poor countries as a catastrophic moral failure. Fewer than 10% of people in lower-income countries have received even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.