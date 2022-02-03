Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India Reports Over 1.72 Lakh COVID Cases, 1,008 Deaths

Quick links:
Schools reopen for classes 8-12 in West Bengal with COVID protocols.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022
Visuals from Carmel High School in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/KVhJjrMV3U
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases, as 18 fresh infections were recorded, four less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,844, a health official said on Thursday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
The union territory now has 290 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,425 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
Of the 290 active cases, only nine patients are admitted in hospital while 281 are in home quarantine.
The administration has so far tested 6,85,499 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.
A total of 6,04,599 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.
At least 23,000 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated and 5,999 people have received the precautionary dose, the official added.
In the 2nd wave, we set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of the oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days. Over a lakh case were reported on 17 Jan, today it's about 41,000: UP CM
In the 2nd wave we set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days. Over a lakh cases reported on 17 Jan, today it's about 41,000: UP CM pic.twitter.com/L5P4gDdjqF— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022
Jharkhand on Thursday reported 601 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,29,773, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,306 as three more persons - one from capital Ranchi and two from Saraikela district succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new infections at 214, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 177 and Simdega at 36.
Jharkhand now has 3,781 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,189 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,686, it said.
With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.14 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 87,682 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of recoveries rose to 3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 has crossed 167.87 crore. India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. In the recent update, Delhi reported 3,028 fresh coronavirus cases and 27 related deaths. The positivity rate further declined to 4.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department on Wednesday.
In its last week's meeting, apart from removing weekend curfew restrictions, DDMA had lifted the limitations on weddings, as weddings were allowed in the national capital with 200 guests or at 50% capacity of the premises. Cinemas, pubs and restaurants were also allowed to carry out functions at 50% capacity.
After reporting a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in restrictions, including the reopening of schools. Keeping the decline of the number of cases in view, DDMA on Thursday, January 27 withdrew the weekend curfew imposition and odd-even rule for non-essential business in Delhi. Additionally, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has also demanded the reopening of gyms and spas.
The Delhi BJP has also accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of discriminating against gyms and spas as restrictions like weekend curfew have been lifted, and restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. Agarwal, who is less comparatively experienced in the limited-overs format, was included after seven members, including four players have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI said in its statement.
Agarwal's last ODI match was back in 2020 against Australia. In total, the Karnataka batter has played 5 ODI matches for India and has scored 86 runs at an average of 17.20. Agarwal's inclusion in the squad suggests that he will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma since Shikhar Dhawan and his backup Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for COVID-19.
Coming back to the COVID-19 outbreak inside the Indian camp, the BCCI's medical team is handling the situation and all positive cases will remain in isolation until fully recovered. Amongst those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini. Fielding coach T. Dilip and massage therapist Rajeev Kumar have also returned positive tests.
It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for COVID-19...BCCI is watching the situation: Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer to ANI.
As many as eight members of the Indian cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Team India's home tour against West Indies, as per reports. It is understood that Shrikar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer are among those who have been named.
BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed to ANI that upon arrival the team was tested for COVID-19 and a few players returned positive tests and the whole team, for now, has been placed in isolation. "It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for #COVID19...BCCI is watching the situation" he said.
"Three players -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However, there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.