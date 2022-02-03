Coronavirus In India Live Updates: India Reports Over 1.72 Lakh COVID Cases, 1,008 Deaths

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases, as 18 fresh infections were recorded, four less than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,844, a health official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has 290 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,425 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Of the 290 active cases, only nine patients are admitted in hospital while 281 are in home quarantine.

The administration has so far tested 6,85,499 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,04,599 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far.

At least 23,000 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated and 5,999 people have received the precautionary dose, the official added.