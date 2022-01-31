Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Kids Of 15-18 Yrs To Get 2nd Vaccine Dose From Today

Puducherry reported 504 new coronavirus cases on Monday raising the tally in the Union Territory to 1,61,251.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said 504 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,682 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday. The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry (380), Karaikal (103), Yanam (15) and Mahe (six).

He said three more people, including an 82-year-old woman, succumbed to the infection taking the death toll in the UT to 1,931.

The Director said there were 9,700 active cases in Puducherry of whom 161 patients were in various hospitals receiving treatment and the remaining 9,539 patients were staying in home isolation.