Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Kids Of 15-18 Yrs To Get 2nd Vaccine Dose From Today

PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK
Puducherry reported 504 new coronavirus cases on Monday raising the tally in the Union Territory to 1,61,251.
In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said 504 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,682 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday. The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry (380), Karaikal (103), Yanam (15) and Mahe (six).
He said three more people, including an 82-year-old woman, succumbed to the infection taking the death toll in the UT to 1,931.
The Director said there were 9,700 active cases in Puducherry of whom 161 patients were in various hospitals receiving treatment and the remaining 9,539 patients were staying in home isolation.
Odisha reported 18 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, one less than the previous day, with the toll rising to 8,612, a health department bulletin said.
At least 3,329 fresh infections raised the tally to 12,49,240, it said.
Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded 646 new cases, followed by 293 in Cuttack.
At least 504 children were among those newly infected, it said.
The test positivity rate stood at 5.87 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 56,708 sample tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The daily caseload plunged by 54 per cent from 7,291 a week ago.
The state had logged 4,843 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday.
A six-year-old girl, who succumbed to the disease in Dhenkanal, is among the 18 new fatalities, including four in Bhubaneswar and three each in Ganjam and Jajpur districts.
Jharkhand witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as 733 people tested positive for the disease, 305 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,27,912, a health department official said on Monday.
The death toll stood at 5,300 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
State capital Ranchi registered the highest number of new infections at 206, followed by East Singhbhum at 172 and Ranchi at 149.
Jharkhand now has 6,495 active cases, while 4,16,117 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.
Over 1.97 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 47,171 since Sunday.
The state government has reimposed strict restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till Monday in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.
A decision on whether the COVID curbs will be extended or not is likely to be taken during the day, the official said.
Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as 81 people were cured of the disease and 34 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.
The fresh cases raised the tally in the Union Territory to 9,777, while 9,246 people have recuperated from the disease so far, he said.
Of the new patients, 12 have travel history and 22 were detected during contact tracing.
Fifty-three fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on January 29.
The death toll remained at 129 in the archipelago as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said.
The Union Territory now has 402 active cases.
The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said.
More than six lakh people have been inoculated in the archipelago.
Over 6.83 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 till Saturday, and the positivity rate stood at 1.43 per cent, the official added.
More than 164.59 crores (1,64,59,69,525) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.
More than 12.38 Cr (12,38,35,511) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of top officials of both the houses to review preparation for the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting went on for about 40 minutes. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing and Parliament timing for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are staggered. The upper House of Parliament will function from 10 am to 3 pm, whereas the lower House will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for the first two days. President Ram Nath Kovind will address Parliament at 11 am on Monday and on Tuesday, the Budget will be presented.
In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen has claimed of Jammu and Kashmir being shown as a part of China and Pakistan in the world map of the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 portal. Sharing screenshots from the COVID-19 dashboard, he said that the world map was showing two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir when he was looking for COVID data. After clicking on the colours, the map showed the larger portion of COVID-19 data for Pakistan and the smaller portion was showing China's COVID-19 data.
Further highlighting this issue in his letter, the TMC MP also called it an "international issue" that needs a correction on an immediate basis. Apart from that, he has also claimed that the portion of Arunachal Pradesh was shown as being demarcated differently on the site.
https://t.co/6FjbMmtiN1 pic.twitter.com/BE1Rl0fQS7— DR SANTANU SEN (@SantanuSenMP) January 30, 2022
Thane has added 865 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,01,939, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 11,778, an official said on Monday.
These new cases and deaths were reported on Sunday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,032, while the death toll has reached 3,372, another official said.
Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day while the tally of active infections in the state reached 55,574, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.
The cumulative Covid cases reported in the state so far has risen to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now.
Of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the maximum of 1,385 infections, followed by Ghaziabad 418, Gautam Buddh Nagar 364, Lalitpur 272, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri 259 each and Prayagraj 258.
Three fatalities were reported from Lucknow, while two death were reported each from Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj.
As many as 12,080 COVID-19 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 19,34 560, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.02 lakh samples have been tested, taking the total number of Covid tests carried out in the state so far to 9.92 crore.
Assam reported 910 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, a decline by over 1,300 compared to the previous day, as the overall tally rose to 7,14,595, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The day also saw 20 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 6,442.
The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres was 7,230 on Sunday, higher than the 5,497 recoveries the previous day.
The number of new infections came down on Sunday as only 13,100 samples were tested while the figure was 35,777 on January 29 when 2,291 fresh cases were registered.
The day’s positivity rate is 6.95 per cent.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, recorded 357 new cases on Sunday, followed by Lakhimpur with 51 cases, Barpeta 50 and Kamrup (Rural) 40.
Two deaths each were reported from Cachar, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts. Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup (Rural), Lakhimpur and Udalguri reported one each.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347.
The state now has 22,448 active cases, down from 28,788 on Saturday and 32,013 on Friday.
Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday hit out at the Union territory government for conducting low number of tests to identify COVID-19 cases.
“If the tests are conducted on a wider scale, the actual prevalence of the pandemic could become more clearer,” the Congress leader said in a virtual press conference, adding that the Puducherry government was playing down the facts.
He also took exception to the move by the Centre and Puducherry government to privatise distribution of electricity in the UT. “The Puducherry government should resist the Centre’s move instead of playing second fiddle to the plan of privatisation of distribution of electricity,” Narayanasamy added.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced a seven-hour relaxation in the restriction on non-essential movement amid concerns raised by traders over the 64-hour long weekend Covid lockdown hampering their businesses.
A fortnight ago, the administration had imposed complete a restriction on non-essential movement from Fridays 2 pm to Mondays 6 am to rein in the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Traders of Jammu and Srinagar had sought a review of the weekend restrictions, stating they have already suffered huge economic losses owing to the outbreak of the pandemic.
The new lockdown restrictions on non-essential movement would be from every Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am, said the State Executive Committee (SEC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A K Mehta to review the overall Covid situation.
This will come into effect from next weekend, the SEC said.
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,615 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,32,875, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,659.
Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said. The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.
Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose.
Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27. Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail's pace.
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.
The case positivity rate in MP decreased slightly to 11.49 per cent on Sunday from 11.74 per cent recorded the previous day, he said.
The total recovery count reached 8,85,526 after 12,041 people were discharged during the day, leaving MP with 63,297 active cases, the official said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,784 and 1,936 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.
With 80,930 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,58,54,299, the official said.
A total of 10,93,13,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 38,083 on Sunday, an official release said.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said.
Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, it said.
A total of 39,015 patients recuperated during the day, which pushed the recovery figure to 73,31,806, the department said in a statement.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases.
As 1,68,968 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count rose to 7,45,02,688.
So far, 3,130 Omicron variant cases have been reported in the state, it said.
Mumbai city reported 1,160 cases new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. With this, its overall case count increased to 10,44,712 and death toll to 16,612.
Punjab on Sunday reported 2,803 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 7,41,185, while 22 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,214, according to a medical bulletin.
Mohali reported 412 fresh cases, followed by 404 in Ludhiana and 351 in Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.
The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among other districts.
There are 26,791 active coronavirus cases in Punjab. While 1,082 patients are on oxygen support, 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.
As many as 5,433 more patients recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,97,180, it said.
Chandigarh's coronavirus caseload increased to 89,144 with 441 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,118 as three more fatalities were reported, according to the bulletin.
The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 3,452. So far, 84,574 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.