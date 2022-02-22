Coronavirus cases in TN fall to 671, deaths 8

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 671 coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Tuesday. The cases breached the 500-mark, but there was a decline in fresh infections. The total infected so far is 34,46,388 and the fatalities were 37,989.

After treatment, 2,375 got discharged today, and the cumulative recoveries were 33,96,078. The total active cases, including isolation, further declined to 12,321 from 14,033 on Monday, a bulletin here said.

Two from Jharkhand and as many from West Bengal added to the 671 new cases, the bulletin said.

Chennai which did not record any fatality since the last couple of days reported one death and took the fatalities till date to 9,057. Cases declined further to 169 today from 191 cases on Monday. The metro’s net recoveries, including today’s 438, mounted to 7,37,691. The active cases dropped to 2,423 from 2,690 a day ago. Chennai’s positive cases remain at 7,49,171.

Coimbatore saw 96 cases, they were 115 on Monday. Chengalpattu recorded 78 new infections as against 86.

Nearly 22 out of 38 districts registered cases in single digit with Ranipet, Tenkasi and Thirupathur registering a single infection each. About 13 districts saw cases below 50. PTI JSP NVG NVG

