Coronavirus Cases Still On The Rise in Maharashtra & 5 Other States, Warns Health Ministry

Six states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily fresh COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. These states hold 85.6% caseload of the total new cases reported in the past 24 hours across the country. However, there are 19 states/UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Puducherry, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Manipur, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Nagaland, which have not reported any death related to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

6 states continue to observe a hike in COVID-19 cases

The Ministry informed, "Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases. Maharashtra and Kerala- account for 71.69% of India’s total active cases." The ministry also briefed that India has reported 23,285 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases to 1,97,237. Presently, India's active caseload stands 1.74% of India’s total positive cases. However, 15,157 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload of recovered cases to more than 1.09 crore.

COVID-19 vaccine inoculated to more than 2.1 crore beneficiaries

The health ministry in its official statement said that the Centre is regularly conducting meetings and monitoring the ground situations with all State and UT Governments, particularly those with a high caseload of active cases and an increase in new Coronavirus cases. It added, "The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with them. Recently, the Centre rushed high-level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases in these States. The Central Government had earlier also deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir to support them in their fight against the recent spike in COVID-19 cases."

Union Ministry of Health affirmed that as per the provisional report till 7 am today (March 12, 2021), more than 2.1 crore people have been inoculated via 4,87,919 sessions. The Ministry said, "These include 72,23,071 HCWs (1st dose), 40,56,285 HCWs (2nd dose), 71,21,124 FLWs (1st dose) and 6,72,794 FLWs (2nd Dose), 10,30,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 60,61,034 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years."