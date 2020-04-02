WATCH: Chennai 'Corona Helmet' Cop Turns Gladiator; Adds Corona Mace And Shield

Despite repeated requests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, many in the country are still stepping out of their homes as India seeks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The police force is trying its best to instill the message of staying at home and social distancing into the minds of the citizens with various methods. While some of the cops have given them the usual ‘hard’ punishment, many have employed interesting tactics, like an action gesture informing the various guidelines, making people do sit-ups and more.

Another innovative idea employed by them was recently witnessed in Chennai. A police officer wore a ‘corona’ helmet and carried a corona strick and a shield to spread awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. The police inspector named Rajeesh Kumar went about the task in a market in the city.

He was seen going close to the people with the stick and urging them to maintain social distancing even if they have to venture out for essential needs.

“The police has been fighting against coronavirus and urging the people to stay at home. This is a busy market and we are asking to maintain social distancing,” Kumar told ANI.

Informing how it works, the police inspector added, “We take this corona stick towards them and ask them to maintain one metre distance from this, and then we show the shield, that if you follow it, you will be safeguarded. They do agree. When I take it near them, they get frightened, that’s getting into their mind, and that is the main motive.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has witnessed over 100 cases of COVID-19, and one death has been reported. The total active cases have reached 1764, while 50 deaths have been reported across the country. India is on day nine of the 21-day lockdown.

