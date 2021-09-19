Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Reports 14 New Cases, One Death; Active Count 304

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus infection tally reached 10,05,056 on Sunday with the addition of 14 cases, while the death toll went up to 13,561 as one patient died, an official said.

The state's recovery count increased to 9,91,191 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 27 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 304 active cases, he said.

Raipur, Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa districts led the tally with three cases each, while five districts reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 20 districts.

"As 17,176 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in the state went up to 1,28,26,024," the official said.

