Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Reports 2,373 New Cases, 10 Deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,373 on Sunday to reach 11,23,170, while the death toll climbed to 13,834 as 10 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The state's positivity rate is 9.14 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 10,83,602 after 98 people were discharged from hospitals, while 1,646 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

There are 25,734 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

Raipur recorded 374 cases, followed by Durg 307, Dhamtari 213, Raigarh 159, Mungeli 135, Balrampur 113, Kanker 111, Rajnandgaon 102 and Bilaspur 101, among other districts, he said.

As 25,969 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall test tally went up to 1,62,22,050.

