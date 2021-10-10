Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh sees 19 new cases, zero death; active count stands at 205

Raipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,530 as 19 people tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday, a health department official said.

Since no fresh fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, the toll remained unchanged at 13,570.

The recovery count in the sate rose to 9,91,755 after nine patients were discharged from hospitals while 20 others completed their home isolation on Sunday.

There are 205 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at present.

"Durg district recorded six new cases, Raipur district saw five cases, while four districts, including Raigarh, reported one coronavirus case each. No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts," he said.

As 13,943 samples were tested during the day, the state's cumulative test count went up to 13,290,737.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,530, new cases 19, death toll 13,570, recoveries 9,91,755, active cases 205, total number of tests 13,290,737. PTI COR NP NP

