Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Sees 33 New Cases, Zero Death; COVID-19 War Room Activated In State

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus tally rose to 10,07,479 on Wednesday with the addition of 33 infection cases, a health official said.

No death due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, which kept the fatality count unchanged at 13,595.

The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 293.

In view of the cases of the Omicron variant reported in other parts of the country, a 'war room' was activated in the state on Wednesday to tackle the situation following an advisory from the Union health ministry, an official statement said.

Constant monitoring of the pandemic situation would be done from the war room and one can contact the helpline number 0771-2235091 for advice or guidance, it added.

The war room has been established at the Directorate of Heath Services, Indravati Bhawan, Nava Raipur and the nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Dharmendra Gahwai, has been made its in-charge, it said.

No case of Omicron variant has been reported in Chhattisgarh so far. But the state health department has issued an advisory to all the Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) across the state and alerted them about the new strain, it further said.

The number of recoveries in the state rose to 9,93,591 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals, while 31 others completed their home isolation during the day.

"Raigarh recorded 11 new cases followed by four in Bilaspur and three cases each in Raipur and Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts," the official said.

As 22,279 samples were tested during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,47,51,876.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,479, new cases 33, death toll 13,595, recoveries 9,93,591, active cases 293, total tests 1,47,51,876.

