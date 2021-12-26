Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh sees 46 fresh cases, no death

Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,07,623 on Sunday with the addition of 46 cases, an official said.

No fatality due to the infection was reported in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 13,597.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,93,696 after nine people were discharged from hospitals, while 20 others completed their home isolation during the day.

There are 330 active cases in the state, he said.

"Raigarh recorded 14 new cases followed by seven cases each in Raipur and Durg. No fresh case was reported in 18 districts of the state," the official said.

As 11,300 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,48,19,231, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,623, new cases 46, death toll 13,597, recoveries 9,93,696, active cases 330, total tests 1,48,19,231. PTI COR NP NP

