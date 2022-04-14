Coronavirus: 'Clean slate' in Chhattisgarh again as no fresh case or death reported

Raipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Not a single new case of COVID-19 infection or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, for the second time in four days, a health department official said.

With no addition, the caseload and the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 11,52,214 and 14,034 respectively, he said.

The state had earlier witnessed a similar situation on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery count of the state rose to 11,38,156 after eight persons completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 24 active cases, the official said.

As 2,078 samples were examined on Thursday, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,75,82,343.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,214, new cases zero, death toll 14,034, recoveries 11,38,156, active cases 24, total tests 1,75,82,343. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)