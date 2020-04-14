The Debate
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM As Covid Lockdown Hits Day 21

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 AM as the 21-day lockdown gets over today. He is likely to announce an extension of lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 AM as the 21-day lockdown gets over today. He is likely to announce an extension of lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19
Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 10 AM
3 secs ago | April 14, 2020 09:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 AM. The PM's address on Tuesday is important as the 21-day nationwide lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak is supposed to end on April 14. While it remains to be seen if and how the Central government extends the lockdown, Delhi CM Kejriwal had revealed after videoconference with the PM that he is expected to announce so.

Even as people expect a formal announcement from the Prime Minister on lockdown, many states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have backed Centre's stance on extending the lockdown. Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already extended the lockdown.

PM's meet with state CM's 

PM Modi discussed the possibility of an extension of lockdown with all states' CM on Saturday. PM Modi had said in the meeting, "When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home." He said that with public cooperation, the fight against Coronavirus will be stronger. He also rephrased his mantra "Jaan hai to Jahan hai" to — "Jaan Bhi aur Jahan Bhi" — which he said is a future where people care about their health as well prosperity of the nation. 

