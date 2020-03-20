Coronavirus Crisis: First Cases Reported In Madhya Pradesh; 4 Test Positive In Jabalpur

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh registered its first novel coronavirus case. 4 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jabalpur. This comes a few days after the MP Assembly speaker adjourned the budget session till March 26 considering the novel coronavirus crisis. Earlier, the state government led by Kamal Nath had ordered the closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period. As per another order, all cinema halls across the state have been asked to remain closed.

The coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 223 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. On Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

PM Modi addresses the nation

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

