Coronavirus: Govt Releases Rap Song, Issues Advisory To Spread Awareness

General News

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Government of India released a Rap song to promote ways to combat COVID-19 spread.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Government of India released a Rap song to promote ways to combat COVID-19 spread. Along with the song a travel advisory was issued. The advisory mentions expanding compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from the middle east. It also bans travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union,  the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India. Apart from this, an advisory on the Social Distancing Measure was also issued by the government. 

See the advisory here: 

 

First Published:
