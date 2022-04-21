Coronavirus: Gujarat logs 19 new infection cases; also reports one death after nearly a month

Ahmedabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Gujarat reported 19 new coronavirus positive cases and one fatality on Thursday, taking its infection tally to 12,24,214 and death toll to 10,943, the state health department said.

The COVID-19-linked death was reported for the first time in the state in nearly a month. The state had last reported such fatality on March 22. The latest death occurred in Vadodara.

As 12 patients were discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 12,13,173, the department said in a release.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stood at 98.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 10 new cases, followed by Vadodara five, Jamnagar two, and Gir Somnath and Rajkot one case each.

As many as 82,661 people were given anti-coronavirus doses during the day, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.70 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and DIu remains free from COVID-19 as there is not a single active case at present.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,214, new cases 19, death toll 10,943, recoveries 12,13,173, active cases 98, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

