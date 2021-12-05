Coronavirus: Gujarat Sees 48 New Cases, One Death; Active Tally At 349

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 48 new coronavirus positive cases and one death, which raised its infection tally to 8,27,707 and fatality figure to 10,095, the health department said.

The recovery count of the state reached 8,17,263 as 24 persons got discharge during the day.

Of the total 349 active cases, seven patients are on ventilator, it said in a release.

As many as 8.28 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population in Gujarat so far, of which, 1.39 lakh doses were given on Sunday.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said.

Of the total 10,655 infected persons found in the union territory so far, four have died, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,707, new cases 48, death toll 10,095, discharged 8,17,263, active cases 349 and people tested so far - figures not released.

