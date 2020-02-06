Union Budget
Coronavirus Health Camp Organised In Gorakhpur

General News

Amid rising cases of coronavirus across the world, a medical health checkup camp for coronavirus is being organised at Gorakhpur in Haryana

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid rising cases of coronavirus across the world, a medical health checkup camp for coronavirus is being organised at Gorakhpur in Haryana. "Our focus is to suspect patients who arrive with the symptoms of coronavirus and than refer them to the Zilla hospital. We are checking the history of the patients and all these details are being sent to the hospital. China, Japan, Thailand, Korea are the focus countries and the prime focus is on the people coming from China" the doctor at the medical camp informed.

