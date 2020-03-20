Coronavirus: Health Ministry Promotes Social Distancing, Reinforces PM Modi's Address

The Ministry of Health on Friday stressed on the significance of maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus epidemic in the country. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to impose 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, the Health Ministry said, the initiative will greatly help in promoting social distancing.

In order to curb the transmission of Coronavirus within the country, maintaining social distance and avoiding public gatherings is of crucial importance, the Ministry said. It urged the people not to panic and dial the Health Ministry call centre number 1075 to clear any doubts regarding the highly infectious disease.

"Janta curfew will help in promoting social distancing. If citizens come together, it will also encourage doctors and health workers who have been working tirelessly to treat patients. We can all express our gratitude to them by clapping for them, as advised by Prime Minister Modi. This one day of curfew will help in containing transmission on a large scale," the Health Ministry said in a press briefing.

READ | Coronavirus Tips & Guidelines Outlined By The World Health Organization (WHO)

Measures taken to ensure social distancing in public places

The Health Ministry said PM Modi, will hold a video conference with all the Chief Ministers and the State Health Ministers at 4 pm on Friday to discuss measures to combat the epidemic. The minister reiterated that the speed and peak of transmission can be controlled by social distancing.

The Government has directed all the states to exercise every power in taking measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Some of these measures advised by the Centre include alternate working days for government employees and private sectors have been encouraged to exercise work from home to fight the crises.

READ | Coronavirus: Health Ministry Confirms 'no Community Transfer'; Adds Travel Restrictions

Further, all educational institutes, examination, malls, cinemas, parks, and public gatherings have been suspended. These include gyms, sporting events, religious gatherings and all kind of social gatherings. Besides, public transport has been reduced and alternate seating arrangements have been advised to people travelling through public transport. Crowd and disinfection management has also been directed in various public places.

Elderly, senior citizens and children who are the most vulnerable to contracting Coronavirus infection, have been strongly advised to stay at home. Others should maintain social distancing while venturing out of their houses, the Ministry said. People are also advised to postpone surgeries and medical appointments for some time. As patients are also vulnerable to the disease.

READ | 'For A Healthier Planet...': PM Modi Thanks All For Suggesting Ways To Fight COVID-19

READ | 'Wonderful Thought': Netizens Laud PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Suggestion