As Positive Coronavirus Cases Rise To 6 In Delhi, Citizens Share Their Troubles

General News

Delhi residents reacting to the epidemic said that everybody should take due care and precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Amid the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the country, the Delhi residents reacting to the epidemic said that everybody should take due care and precautions to prevent the further spread in the capital. A resident said that Coronavirus has been declared as an epidemic by the government and WHO and they are taking all possible measures to prevent it. He added that Delhi schools, malls are shut for the betterment of the people hence it is citizens' responsibility to avoid crowds and take this pandemic seriously.

Another resident said that the symptoms are very common and it's difficult to identify who is affected by the virus and its best to wear a mask and take all the preventive measures. The government reactions are appreciable on their rapid decisions in the public interest, he added.

