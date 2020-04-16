Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Delhi: List Of Districts Listed As Contamination Zones

Here is a list of Coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi that have been sealed off by the local authorities due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. Read here.

coronavirus hotspot districts in delhi

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts across the country have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely locked down. People are not allowed to leave their houses and the areas have been sealed off and heavy surveillance is being done in these areas. Thes 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots: hotspot districts that have many positive cases, non-hotspot districts that have only a few coronavirus cases, and green zones that have not reported fresh cases for a stipulated period of time. Here is a list of the coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi under first two categories. Take a look at the list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi

Delhi as a district has recorded over 1578 cases to date. Out of these 40 people have recovered and been discharged. Delhi has also seen over 32 people losing their life due to COVID-19. 

Delhi health Bulletin and testing status and other figures 

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi: Districts with large outbreaks

South Delhi

South East Delhi

Shahdara, Delhi

West Delhi

North Delhi

Central Delhi 

New Delhi 

East Delhi 

South West Delhi

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Delhi: Districts with smaller clusters

North West Delhi 

Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 02:00 GMT+5:30 & CMO office of Delhi  as of 16 April 2020, 02:00 GMT+5:30

First Published:
