Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Bihar: List Of Districts Listed As Contamination Zones

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely lockdown and people are not allowed to leave the houses too and the areas have been sealed off and heavy surveillance is being done in these areas. These 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots. These are districts with small clusters of affected patients, districts with large outbreaks, and non-hotspots with no new reported cases. Here is a list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar.
Bihar as a state has recorded 70 cases to date. Out of these, 29 people have recovered and been discharged. Bihar has reported 1 person who has lost life due to COVID-19. There are 4 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar. Here are a few steps which the Bihar Government has taken to curb the spread.
जहानाबाद: जिला पदाधिकारी ने जिले में लॉकडाउन की स्थिति को देखते हुए जरूरतमंदों के लिए चलंत अस्पताल को हरी झंडी दिखाकर के सभी पंचायतों के लिए रवाना किया। #COVIDー19 #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19outbreak pic.twitter.com/n6snV9AKZU— Bihar Health Dept (@BiharHealthDept) April 16, 2020
राज्य सरकार द्वारा बिहार फाउंडेशन के माध्यम से लॉकडाउन के कारण देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में फंसे बिहार के लोगों को सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं। (1/2)https://t.co/MTu02eDqoB pic.twitter.com/eaWkBoQQ83— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 8, 2020
राज्य सरकार द्वारा बिहार फाउंडेशन के माध्यम से लॉकडाउन के कारण देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में फंसे बिहार के लोगों को सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं। (2/2)https://t.co/MTu02eDqoB pic.twitter.com/IWJ2nOJ2Qh— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 8, 2020
#BiharFightsCorona 72-positive,1-death,37-recovered,34-active as of 12.00 noon 16/4/2020. pic.twitter.com/fAiAhf32Nj— sanjay kumar (@sanjayjavin) April 16, 2020
#CoronaVirus Update #Purnea:#COVID19Updates #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #SocialDistance @mangalpandeybjp @sanjayjavin pic.twitter.com/U4c3xxhjDb— Bihar Health Dept (@BiharHealthDept) April 16, 2020
