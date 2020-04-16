Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Bihar: List Of Districts Listed As Contamination Zones

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely lockdown and people are not allowed to leave the houses too and the areas have been sealed off and heavy surveillance is being done in these areas. These 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots. These are districts with small clusters of affected patients, districts with large outbreaks, and non-hotspots with no new reported cases. Here is a list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar.

Read Also| Migrant Workers Leave On Motorbikes From Tamil Nadu Amid Covid Lockdown, Stopped By Police

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar

Bihar as a state has recorded 70 cases to date. Out of these, 29 people have recovered and been discharged. Bihar has reported 1 person who has lost life due to COVID-19. There are 4 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar. Here are a few steps which the Bihar Government has taken to curb the spread.

Precautions taken by the Bihar government to stop the spread of the virus

Read Also| Kerala Man Forced To Carry Ailing Father On Foot After Covid Lockdown Stops Autorickshaw

Latest health bulletin from the Ministry of Health, Bihar

(pic:community.data.gov.in)

Read Also| WATCH: Red-zone Madurai Village Violates Covid Lockdown, Holds Crowded Funeral For A Bull

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar with large outbreaks

Siwan, Bihar

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Bihar: districts with clusters

Gaya, Bihar

Munger, Bihar

Begusarai, Bihar

Read Also| After Shameful Moradabad Attack, Health Department To Halt Door-to-door Checkup: Sources