Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Gujarat: List Of Districts Listed As Containment Zones

India will be in lockdown till May 3, 2020. The Indian government is taking all the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus and over 170 districts have been listed as hotspots where the spread of the virus is high. These 170 areas have been completely locked down and people are not allowed to leave their houses. The areas have been sealed off have heavy surveillance. These 170 districts have been divided into 3 different types of hotspots: Districts with smaller clusters of affected patients, districts with large outbreaks, and non-hotspots where no new cases have been reported recently. Here is a list of all the coronavirus hotspot districts in Gujarat.

Hotspot districts in Gujarat

Gujarat as a state has recorded over 766 cases to date. Out of these 64 people have recovered and been discharged. Gujarat has seen the death of 53 people due to COVID-19. There are 6 districts which have been listed as coronavirus hotspot districts in Gujarat. Here are a few steps which the Gujarat Government has taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the interest of over 60-lakh APL-1 card holder middle class families, Gujarat Govt to start distribution of free one-month ration from 17,000 fare price shops across the state from tomorrow, 13th April, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Y9qYp4SXLm — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 12, 2020

The donation of 3100 Covid-19 Confirmatory Test Kits of Seegen, South Korea by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) will sharpen our fight against Corona pandemic and a valuable contribution towards healthier Gujarat. My gratitude to GCCI. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/cbwdUp0oz2 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) April 13, 2020

As per the vision of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, a full fledged, temporary dedicated 60-bedded COVID-19 hospital has been set-up in just four days in tribal district of Chhota Udepur.#IndiaFightsCorona#Gujaratfightscorona pic.twitter.com/vh2j5rSCqr — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 13, 2020

COVID-19 data from the state of Gujarat

(Pic: Community.data.gov.in)

Hotspot districts in Gujarat: Districts with large outbreaks

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Vadodara, Gujarat

Surat, Gujarat

Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Rajkot, Gujarat

Hotspot districts in Gujarat: Districts with smaller clusters

Patan, Gujarat

Disclaimer – The numbers and figures are taken from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of 16 April 2020, 02:00 GMT+5:30