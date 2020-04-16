Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Haryana With Large Outbreaks And Clusters

Ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, Coronavirus has been rapidly spreading across the globe. The deadly virus' outbreak has reportedly almost infected over 2,071,710 people worldwide as of April 16, 2020, and the numbers are increasing every day. India has also fallen prey to the novel virus and as of today, i.e April 16, 2020, a total of 10477 positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in India. However, out of those 10477 cases, 1488 patients have successfully recovered while 414 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Owing to the recent condition of the country, The Prime Minister of India, Narendra, on April 14, 2020, decided to extend the 21-day-lockdown which was imposed on March 24, 2020. Now, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020, as a preventive measure for fighting Coronavirus. Check out the Statewise COVID-19 Cases' graph below:

(Image Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

According to MoHFW, Harayana has exceeded over 200 cases across the state, till date. A sum total of 205 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected as of April 16. Out of those 205 cases, 43 patients have either successfully recovered or have been migrated and 3 people have lost their lives. MoHFW has also recently identified 170 districts as hotspots, and 207 districts as non-hotspots across the country. Therefore, read to find out Coronavirus hotspot and non-hotspot districts in Haryana below:

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Haryana with large outbreaks

Nuh

Palwal

Gurugram

Faridabad

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Haryana with clusters

Ambala

Karnal

Coronavirus non-hotspot districts in Haryana

Panchkula

Panipat

Sirsa

Sonipat

Bhiwani

Kaithal

CharkiDardri

Fatehabad

Hisar

Jind

Rohtak

Kurukshetra

Budgam

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 2:30 pm IST.

