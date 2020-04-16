Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Odisha: These Are The Sealed Districts In Odisha

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under a strict lockdown.

These are the districts in Odisha that are severely affected. Odisha has reported only 60 confirmed cases as of 16 April 2020, 08:00 AM, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Odisha has reported 1 death and 18 people are cured.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Odisha

Only two districts in Odisha are reported as hotspots according to the sources.

Khorda (Bhuvaneshwar) with 34 positive cases

Bhadrak with 3 positive cases

According to sources, these are the districts in Odisha that are declared as the non-hotspot districts.

Cuttack

Dhenkanal

Jajapur

Kalahandi

Kendrapara

Puri

Sundargarh

According to the official health and family welfare department of Odisha, on April 15, 1197 samples for COVID-19 were tested. No new cases are reported on April 15 and the recovered cases are now 10. Here is a look at the tweet made by health and family welfare department of Odisha.

It is indeed a pleasure to share that today we tested 1197 samples for COVID-19,

the highest so far.



No new cases were found.



One positive case of Sundargarh has recovered from COVID-19 and will soon be discharged.



Our recovered cases now stand at 19.



A great day indeed! — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 15, 2020

Odisha government all is set to have 36 hospitals that are dedicated only for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The hospitals are covering all the 30 districts of the state and will have a combined bed capacity of 6000, an official revealed to PTI.

Disclaimer: All the data is obtained from recent reports on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated on April 16 08:00 GMT+5:30 with inputs from PTI.

