Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Odisha: These Are The Sealed Districts In Odisha

Quick links:
The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under a strict lockdown.
Also Read: Odisha Govt To Share Info On COVID-19 Containment Steps, Test Results With People In Hotspots
Also Read: Lockdown: Containment Zone Tag Removed From Bhadrak's Puruna Bazar In Odisha
These are the districts in Odisha that are severely affected. Odisha has reported only 60 confirmed cases as of 16 April 2020, 08:00 AM, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Odisha has reported 1 death and 18 people are cured.
According to the official health and family welfare department of Odisha, on April 15, 1197 samples for COVID-19 were tested. No new cases are reported on April 15 and the recovered cases are now 10. Here is a look at the tweet made by health and family welfare department of Odisha.
It is indeed a pleasure to share that today we tested 1197 samples for COVID-19,— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 15, 2020
the highest so far.
No new cases were found.
One positive case of Sundargarh has recovered from COVID-19 and will soon be discharged.
Our recovered cases now stand at 19.
A great day indeed!
Disclaimer: All the data is obtained from recent reports on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated on April 16 08:00 GMT+5:30 with inputs from PTI.
Also Read: Odisha To Have 36 Dedicated Hospitals For COVID-19 Patients Soon: Official
Also Read: Odisha Police Issues Instructions On Filing FIR In Domestic Violence Cases During Lockdown