Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Rajasthan: These Are The 11 Sealed Districts

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under the strict lockdown. According to sources, 11 districts in Rajasthan are identified as Coronavirus hotspots.
As per the data obtained on April 15, Rajasthan has reported 1023 positive Coronavirus cases. out of these 147 people have recovered. The state has reported a total of 3 deaths so far. In Rajasthan, Jaipur has recorded the highest number of positive cases at 170.
Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar told PTI on Wednesday, April 15, "As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota. A case each of COVID-19 was recorded in Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk and Jhunjhunu districts". He further added, "the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,046. Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer".
