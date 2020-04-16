Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Rajasthan: These Are The 11 Sealed Districts

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under the strict lockdown. According to sources, 11 districts in Rajasthan are identified as Coronavirus hotspots.

Here are the Coronavirus Hotspot districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur

Tonk

Jodhpur

Banswara

Kota

Jhunjhunu

Jaisalmer

Bhilwara

Bikaner

Jhalawar

Bharatpur

According to sources, these districts in Rajasthan are identified as the non-hotspot districts. Check out the list below.

Churu

Dausa

Alwar

Dungarpur

Ajmer

Karauli

Pali

Pratapgarh

Barmer

Dholpur

Nagaur

Sikar

Hanumangarh

As per the data obtained on April 15, Rajasthan has reported 1023 positive Coronavirus cases. out of these 147 people have recovered. The state has reported a total of 3 deaths so far. In Rajasthan, Jaipur has recorded the highest number of positive cases at 170.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar told PTI on Wednesday, April 15, "As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota. A case each of COVID-19 was recorded in Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk and Jhunjhunu districts". He further added, "the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,046. Among the coronavirus cases in Rajasthan are two Italian citizens and 54 people who were brought back from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer".

Disclaimer: Inputs taken from PTI (Press Trust of India). The numerical data mentioned above is taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on16 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

