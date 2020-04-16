Coronavirus Hotspot Districts With Clusters And Non-hotspot Districts In Assam

The number of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing across the world ever since its first case was detected in 2019, in Wuhan, China. It is reported that as of April 16, 2020, the deadly virus has infected over 2,071,710 people worldwide and the number of cases is increasing every day, rather every hour. Just like the majority of countries around the world, India too is battling the novel Coronavirus by adopting several precautionary measures.

In India, as of today, i.e. April 16, 2020, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 10477. However, out of this 10477 cases, 488 patients have successfully recovered while 414 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Owing to the rapid growth in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in his speech on April 14, 2020, decided to extend the 21-day-long lockdown imposed on March 24, 2020, till May 3, 2020. This decision has been taken by the PM for curbing the spread of the novel virus further across the country. Check out the Statewise COVID-19 Cases' graph below:

(Image Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

According to MoHFW's report, Assam has lesser COVID-19 cases in the state in comparison to other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In Assam, a sum total of 33 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. However, none of these patients have either recovered or migrated, while 1 patient has reportedly lost his/her life.

Recently, MoHFW also divided all the districts of the country into two groups, i.e hotspot districts and non-hotspot districts. 170 districts fall under the hotspot category while 207 districts have been identified as non-hotspot districts. Therefore, read to find out Coronavirus hotspot and non-hotspot districts in Assam.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Assam with clusters

There are no districts in Assam that are identified under the 'hotspots with large outbreaks' category, thus, here is a list of districts that have been identified under the 'hotspots with clusters' category:

Golaghat

Morigaon

Nalbari

Goalpara

Dhubri

Coronavirus non-hotspot districts in Assam

Lohit

Cachar

Hailakandi

Kamrup

Kamrup Metropolitan

Salmara

Lakhimpur

Karimganj

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

