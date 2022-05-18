Coronavirus In India: Country Records 1,829 New Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,829 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,31,27,199, while the active cases have declined to 15,647, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 5,24,293 with 33 fresh fatalities, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 753 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent, as per the data.

The 33 new fatalities include 31 from Kerala and 2 from Delhi.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,87,259, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.65 crores, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 in that year. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23, 2021.

A total of 5,24,293 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,855 from Maharashtra, 69,434 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,198 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

