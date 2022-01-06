Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 230 Resident Doctors In Mumbai Test Positive For COVID

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped public entry at the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Attari due to rising COVID cases: BSF:
There has been an increase in COVID19 cases in the state since Jan 1 and two Omicron cases have also been reported, says Assam Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta.
As per the latest update, Mizoram has reported 502 new COVID cases and 1 death; Active caseload stands at 2,572:
A total of 230 resident doctors from various hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 3 days:
Mumbai: 6 more employees of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) test positive for COVID-19: BEST PRO:
The Cordelia cruise ship turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after 66 passengers on board tested positive for the virus amid a surge in the Omicron variant across India. The ship en route Goa, carrying over 2,000 passengers, was sent back to Mumbai on Monday night after 27 passengers, who had tested positive, refused to disembark, said Govind Pernulkar, manager at a local ship agent. As of Monday, 66 passengers on board were tested positive for the virus.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the usage of new Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit 'Omisure' that is developed by TATA Medical and Diagnostics (MD) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 'Omisure' kit is capable of producing results in just four hours, according to the Director-General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava. "The tests have been performed as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Responsibility for batch-to-batch consistency lies with the manufacturer", a joint approval letter released on December 30, 2021, by ICMR and Health Ministry stated.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra COVID-19 task force's Dr Shashank Joshi took to Twitter and has claimed that COVID cases in Mumbai are likely to cross 15,000 on Tuesday, January 4. In his tweet, he further urged citizens to contact their doctors if they are showing symptoms.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dr Joshi tweeted, "Stay safe Mumbai 15K plus cases likely today, Mask completely and Behave Responsibly. If symptoms test and contact your doctor most have mild disease. if vulnerable be cautious and connected .complete vaccination if not done."
