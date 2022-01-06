Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 230 Resident Doctors In Mumbai Test Positive For COVID

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the usage of new Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit 'Omisure' that is developed by TATA Medical and Diagnostics (MD) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 'Omisure' kit is capable of producing results in just four hours, according to the Director-General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava. "The tests have been performed as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Responsibility for batch-to-batch consistency lies with the manufacturer", a joint approval letter released on December 30, 2021, by ICMR and Health Ministry stated.