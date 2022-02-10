Coronavirus In India LIVE Updates: US Mulling 4th Vaccine Dose To Protect Against Omicron

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides informed on Wednesday that, “We are now at the stage where 50% of the world's population has been fully vaccinated.” During the Global Health Ministerial Conference in France, Kyriakides mentioned that Europe has aided with more than 1.7 billion doses sent to 165 nations.

According to Kyriakides, the European Commission is working on a COVID vaccination assistance package, particularly for Africa, where immunization rates are still quite low.