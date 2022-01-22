Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Centre Seeks Clarification From Kerala On Death Data

The Centre has sought clarification from Kerala over its Covid death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response.

In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported a total of 20,563 reconciled Covid deaths since October 22, 2021. He drew the state government's attention to the ministry's letter dated November 12, 2021, and further reiterations during review meetings, where states were advised to ensure that all backlog deaths are reconciled and updated at once including the date of death.