Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Centre Seeks Clarification From Kerala On Death Data

The number of active cases of COVID-19 stood at 1,16,843 in Gujarat, as per the bulletin issued on Friday:
Gujarat reports 21,225 new #COVID19 cases, 9254 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
Active cases 10,215
Active cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand at 23,770:
Jharkhand reports 2,015 fresh COVID cases, 3,814 recoveries, and 9 deaths today— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
Active cases: 23,770 pic.twitter.com/6rbzIjM5aN
Till date, a total of 2343 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state:
Maharashtra reports 48,270 new #COVID19 cases, 42,391 recoveries and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
Active cases 2,64,388
Till date, a total of 2343 patients infected with #OmicronVariant have been reported in the state. pic.twitter.com/GrX5EjRsHP
Active cases of COVID-19 in J&K at 34,882:
J&K reports 5720 new #COVID19 cases, 1877 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
Active cases 34,882 pic.twitter.com/zcKDW4E9dx
The Centre has sought clarification from Kerala over its Covid death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response.
In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported a total of 20,563 reconciled Covid deaths since October 22, 2021. He drew the state government's attention to the ministry's letter dated November 12, 2021, and further reiterations during review meetings, where states were advised to ensure that all backlog deaths are reconciled and updated at once including the date of death.