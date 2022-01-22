Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Centre Seeks Clarification From Kerala On Death Data

The Centre on Friday sought clarification from Kerala over its COVID death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter highlighting 'an overlap' in reports presented so far on the number of deaths in the state.

07:14 IST, January 22nd 2022
Gujarat reports 21,225 new COVID-19 cases, 9254 recoveries and 16 deaths

The number of active cases of COVID-19 stood at 1,16,843 in Gujarat, as per the bulletin issued on Friday:

 

07:14 IST, January 22nd 2022
Jharkhand reports 2,015 fresh COVID cases, 3,814 recoveries, and 9 deaths

Active cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand at 23,770:

 

07:14 IST, January 22nd 2022
Maharashtra reports 48,270 new COVID-19 cases, 42,391 recoveries and 52 deaths

Till date, a total of 2343 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state:

 

07:14 IST, January 22nd 2022
J&K reports 5720 new COVID-19 cases, 1877 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours

Active cases of COVID-19 in J&K at 34,882:

 

07:14 IST, January 22nd 2022
Centre seeks clarification fom Kerala on reconciliation of COVID death data

The Centre has sought clarification from Kerala over its Covid death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response. 

In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported a total of 20,563 reconciled Covid deaths since October 22, 2021. He drew the state government's attention to the ministry's letter dated November 12, 2021, and further reiterations during review meetings, where states were advised to ensure that all backlog deaths are reconciled and updated at once including the date of death. 

