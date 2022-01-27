Coronavirus In India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tests Positive For COVID

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Shutterstock
"Continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples is being done. Almost 94% of samples test positive for Omicron & 6% for delta. Out of total positive cases in Kerala, only 3.6% is hospitalised, out of which 0.7% require oxygen beds & 0.6% require ICU", Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.
According to official sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers of southern states tomorrow (Jan 28) on COVID vaccination, health infrastructure, and Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package.
Telangana has reported 3,944 new COVID-19 cases with 2,444 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 97,549 samples were examined today and the total number examined to date was 3,17,76,018. The samples tested per million population were 8,53,735.
Tamil Nadu has reported 28,515 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka has reported 38,083 fresh COVID cases with 67,236 recoveries and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 3,28,711
Mumbai has reported 1,384 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 4,959 new COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Delhi has reported 4,291 new COVID cases with 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 33,175
Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan has tested positive for COVID.
माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी कृपया काळजी घ्यावी.— Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) January 27, 2022
Have tested Covid positive.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022
Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions.
"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour", Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said in a tweet.
"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd even rule. It was also decided to open all Government offices with 100% strength upto Grade 1 level. Restaurants, Bars & Cinema Halls/Theatres to operate upto 50% capacity", he added.
After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 27, 2022
Andhra Pradesh has reported 13,374 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Meghalaya has reported 288 COVID cases with 361 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 9.27 lakh have been fully vaccinated.
"Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now", said NCDC Director on COVID-19 situation in India.
"Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week. There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states &less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states", Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.
"185 new Omicron cases are confirmed in Bengaluru today, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 1,115", said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has now upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions", Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said.
"The conditions include supply for programmatic settings including registration on the CoWin platform and to continue to submit safety data on a six-monthly basis", he added.
Odisha has reported 5,901 fresh COVID cases and eight more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The state tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated.
CGI grants regular market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for use in the adult population, as per official sources:
"Night curfew to continue.Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet.Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants&cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity," mentioned Sources.
Ladakh has reported 179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 25,215 while the active cases in the union territory climbed to 1,308, officials said on Thursday.
The union territory has recorded 223 Covid-related deaths -- 164 in Leh and 59 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.
There was no death reported from union territory on Wednesday, they said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also present in the meeting:
"The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10%," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain:
"More than 13.60 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses still available with States/UTs," reads the Government press release.
💠More than 163.71 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs
💠More than 13.60 Crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses still available with States/UTs
Lawmakers of Germany's Bundestag have been debating the introduction of a new coronavirus vaccine mandate as the European country registered record infections driven by the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of concern. The discussions have been ongoing to enforce the compulsory vaccination rule in Berlin supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz since last year. While several opposition lawmakers rejected the idea, many argued that mandating the vaccination would help curb the rising trajectory of Omicron. Berlin, along with other European capitals such as Brussels, witnessed large-scale protests against such a law.
Dan Christian in his tweet wrote that his team Sydney Sixers are struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on ground for Friday's BBL finals versus Scorchers:
India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,02,472 (5.46%) Daily positivity rate: 19.59% Total Vaccination : 1,63,84,39,207
Active case: 22,02,472 (5.46%)
Daily positivity rate: 19.59%
Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalisations.
From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped.
The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms.
Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has the best effectiveness against the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain when compared to its peers, including Pfizer:
"Tourists had reduced in Kaziranga National Park due to #COVID19, but this year we'll get double the number of tourists that arrived last year, as our rhinoceros, elephant, & tiger populations have increased; we have better infrastructure," added Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya:
