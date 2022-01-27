Coronavirus In India: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tests Positive For COVID

"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in positive cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour", Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said in a tweet.

"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd even rule. It was also decided to open all Government offices with 100% strength upto Grade 1 level. Restaurants, Bars & Cinema Halls/Theatres to operate upto 50% capacity", he added.